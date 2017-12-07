Eastern Model UN senior team excels at state conference

REEDSVILLE — Eastern’s Senior Model United Nations team participated in the state-wide Ohio Model UN in Columbus this week. The Eastern team, representing Cape Verde, brought home a leadership award for Hannah Damewood and the Outstanding Service Award for the team’s generosity to the International Outreach Program, which supports a school in Nigeria.

The Model UN program provides for each team to act as delegates for their chosen nation. The students research a problem and write a resolution to be presented at the year-end conference. Throughout the year the students prepare to debate with other schools “countries” on the merits of the resolutions while speaking in defense of their own. Over 200 teams from across the state participated in this year’s event.

Model UN conferences are run by students and follow the actual United Nation’s General Assembly procedures. Teams earn points according to the quality of their resolution, their debate performance, a cultural project, and for individual leadership.

Senior team members are Andy Brooks, Garrett Rees, Hannah Damewood, Katie Ridenour, Emmalea Durst, Morgain Little and Heather Ridenour.

Deborah Kerwood and Kari Putman serve as Model UN advisors for Eastern Local School District senior and junior teams.