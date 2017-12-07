Middleport Masonic Lodge hold installation

MIDDLEPORT — Jonathan Newsome of Middleport has been elected and installed as Master of Middleport Masonic Lodge No. 363.

Newsome was installed by RWB Donald L. Stivers, Past District Deputy Grand Master of the 12th Masonic District and Past Master of Middleport Masonic Lodge and Shade River Masonic Lodge. This 151st annual installation of officers was held Dec. 5, at The Middleport Masonic Temple.

In his position as Master, Newsome is the presiding officer and head of the Lodge. The title of “Master,” instead of “President,” reflects the Masonic tradition of using ceremonies and titles from the stonemasons of the Middle Ages. When the great cathedrals of Europe were being built, the Mason in charge of a building site was referred to as a “master of the work.”

Other officers installed during the ceremony were Gary Coleman — Senior Warden; Jordan Pickens — Junior Warden; Guy Bing II — Secretary; Jeffery Fields — Treasurer; Jeff Warner — Senior Deacon; Casey Pickens — Junior Deacon; Donald Stivers — Chaplain and Lodge Education Officer; Billy Goble — Tyler; Ed Neutzling — Senior Steward and Trustee; Beau Diddle — Junior Steward.

Freemasonry is the oldest, largest and most widely recognized fraternal organization in the world. Today, there are more than 2 million Freemasons in North America alone.

Charity is an important tenet of the Masonic fraternity. The 90,000 Freemasons in Ohio provide approximately $15 million in charitable giving annually, including college scholarships, support of the Special Olympics Ohio Summer Games, and free training for Ohio school teachers to recognize students at non-academic risk.

General information is available at www.freemason.com. For local information, contact Jordan Pickens at 740-992-1384.

Information submitted by Jordan Pickens.