Holzer celebrates National Rehabilitation Week

Holzer Health System joined the National Rehabilitation Awareness Foundation, sponsor of National Rehabilitation Awareness Celebration, and more than 6,500 facilities nationwide in observing the occasion in September. This year marked the 26th anniversary of Holzer’s Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit in Gallipolis, Ohio.

National Rehabilitation Awareness week is designed to promote the value of rehabilitation; highlight the capabilities of people with disabilities; salute the professionals who provide service to people with disabilities; and increase awareness of the value and impact of rehabilitation.

The Inpatient Rehab recognized the week with its Annual Rehab Reunion. Former rehab patients and members of the community were invited for lunch, live entertainment, and door prizes. As part of the celebration, Holzer Inpatient Rehab Unit selected Tabatha Grimm, RN, BSN, as the Inpatient Rehab Employee of the Year.

Grimm is a graduate of Marshall University and began her nursing career at Holzer in June 2015 on Four West Medical/Surgical Unit. In April 2016, she joined the Rehab Unit and accepted the nightshift Charge Nurse Position, which she currently holds, in April 2017. Grimm was chosen as the Employee of the Year by the Inpatient Rehab co-workers due to her kindness and willingness to help each patient or staff nurse she encounters. “She is a great role model and a great team player who is always willing to help when needed,” stated Holly Pierce, MSN, RN, Unit Manager, Holzer Inpatient Rehab.

In addition, a Patient of the year is chosen at the Annual Rehab Reunion. This year’s recipient was Keith Ervin, who was a patient on the Inpatient Rehab Unit in May 2017. Ervin underwent brain surgery for a aneurysm at another facility, however he was able to complete his rehab at Holzer. “My care was excellent. I would recommend this hospital to anyone,” stated Ervin. “We were so happy with his care,” stated his wife, Debbie. “We live in Straitsville, Ohio, but the travel was worth it for the experience we had.”

Rehabilitation is a medical specialty that helps restore those who are affected by a potentially disabling disease or traumatic injury to good health and functional, productive lives, in addition to minimize physical or cognitive disabilities. It often centers on an interdisciplinary team approach to care by physiatrists (physicians specializing in rehabilitation); physical, occupational, respiratory and recreational therapists; speech and language pathologists; rehabilitation nurses; and other professionals who work with patients to restore the greatest level of function or independence. The rehab team helps individuals overcome obstacles and accomplish normal tasks of daily living.

Most Americans will require at least one rehabilitation service at some point in their lives. Rehabilitation is individualized so that each patient can progress at his or her own ability level. Statistics show that medical rehabilitation improves lives and saves money. For every $1 spent on rehab care, it is estimated that $11 are saved on long-term disability costs. People participating in rehabilitation programs of care are able to regain productivity and return to work, school and independent living.

The Holzer Health System – Gallipolis Medical Center Inpatient Rehab is located on the Fifth Floor of the hospital at 100 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, and has provided services since 1991. The primary purpose of the Rehab Unit is to assist patients and their families with the transition from an acute hospital setting to home. Patients participate in a comprehensive rehab program consisting of at least three hours of therapy a day, five days a week.

Submitted by Holzer Health System.

Shown is Tabatha Grimm, RN, BSN, Holzer Inpatient Rehabilitation Employee of the Year. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2017/10/web1_Holzer-Employee-Rehab.jpg Shown is Tabatha Grimm, RN, BSN, Holzer Inpatient Rehabilitation Employee of the Year. Holzer | Courtesy Pictured, from left, Tammy Hill, MA, CCC-S, speech pathologist, Holzer Inpatient Rehab, Keith Ervin, Holzer Inpatient Rehab Patient of the Year, and Michaela Bolen, COTA-L , occupational therapy assistant, Holzer Inpatient Rehab. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2017/10/web1_Holzer-Patient-Rehab.jpg Pictured, from left, Tammy Hill, MA, CCC-S, speech pathologist, Holzer Inpatient Rehab, Keith Ervin, Holzer Inpatient Rehab Patient of the Year, and Michaela Bolen, COTA-L , occupational therapy assistant, Holzer Inpatient Rehab. Holzer | Courtesy