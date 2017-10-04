Kyger Creek employees celebrate service anniversaries

CHESHIRE — Several employees of Ohio Valley Electric Corporation’s Kyger Creek Plant celebrated service anniversaries during July, August and September 2017.

Recognized with service awards were, Kristen B. Pelfrey, 5 years; John M. Kay, 10 years; Robert J. (Jake) Mitchell, 10 years; Thomas J. (Jake) Richie, 10 years; Michael G. Stephens, 10 years; Randy J. Hysell, 15 years; Scott J. Moore, 15 years; Christopher L. Sullivan, 15 years; Barry M. Smith, 25 years; Jerry L. Wade Jr., 25 years; John D. Riebel Jr., 30 years; Jeffrey T. (Todd) Sibley, 30 years; and Donald A. Barnette, 40 years.

Submitted by Kyger Creek Plant.