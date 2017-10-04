Supporting Battle Days

Wilcoxen Funeral home recently made a donation to the Point Pleasant Battle Days Committee. Battle Days will take place this Friday-Sunday at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. Pictured are Richard Green from Wilcoxen and Darlene Haer, treasurer of the Battle Days Committee.
