PVH employees of the month

POINT PLEASANT — Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) recently announced the Customer Service Employee of the Month for July, Augst and September.

According to PVH: “The Employee of the Month at Pleasant Valley Hospital is nominated for taking extra steps to provide excellent customer service to our patients and family members at Pleasant Valley Hospital.”

Pam Burnett received the award for July. She has been employed since February 1976. She currently works as a nursing assistant in the Same Day Surgery Department.

She was nominated by a patient who expressed his gratitude for the experience he and his family encountered at PVH. He explained that he and his family had always gone to another hospital for all of their health care needs, but after his experience in Same Day Surgery, everything changed. He said he had never been made to feel so relaxed and cared for as he had that day. He stated that Burnett went above and beyond any expectation that he or his family had concerning his care. He stated she was engaging and lifted everyone’s spirits. He watched Burnett from his room go about her work and realized she provided the same level of care and interaction with all of her patients. PVH not only gained one new patient, but he felt certain his family would seek out their health care needs at PVH and his friends with which he shares his experience.

Burnett and her husband, Mike, reside in Point Pleasant, and have a son, Matthew. In her free time she enjoys traveling with her friends.

Lori Kirker was named PVH Employee of the Month for August. She has been employed since February 2011 and currently works as a Nursing Assistant.

Kirker was nominated because she goes above and beyond her job description when caring for her patients. She is empathetic when she talks with them, and they really appreciate and enjoy her care. Patients frequently comment on how much they like her. She is great to work with, and she is accurate in the information she collects. She knows her job duties and completes them without being asked, and she handles unexpected problems and exceptionally demanding patient loads with ease. She never complains when asked to help with additional tasks.

Kirker and her husband, William Kirker, Jr., reside in Leon. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her seven grandchildren.

Sheila McKnight was named PVH Employee of the Month for September. McKnight has been employed since August 2014, as a Follow-Up Account Representative.

She was nominated because she went above and beyond in helping a patient and her husband resolve coordination of benefit issues with their insurance. With an initial phone call, McKnight had given instructions to the patient’s husband on how to update his wife’s COB information. After being unsuccessful, the husband came into the Business Office for help. This was on a Friday, and she attempted to call Medicare, but there was a 30-minute wait time. The husband was unable to wait that long and went home. She advised him to try again on Monday and let her know if she could assist him in any way. He returned to the Business Office on Monday and after what turned into over a 30-minute telephone call with Medicare, McKnight and the husband successfully updated the coordination of benefits and his wife’s claims are being reprocessed for payment. The patient’s husband was very appreciative of her help with this issue, because making these phone calls can be confusing.

McKnight resides in Pomeroy where she enjoys spending time with her niece and two nephews. She also enjoys going on cruises with her friends.

A statement from PVH about these staff members included: “McKnight, Kirker and Burnett are excellent examples of the PVH Employee of the Month, and we are very grateful to have her on our team. In this recognition, they each received a $50 check and a VIP parking space. They will also be eligible for the Customer Service Employee of the Year award with a chance for $250.”

Pam Burnett is pictured with Ryan Henry, chief of anesthesia and director of surgical services, and Glen Washington, FACHE, PVH CEO. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2017/09/web1_9.27-Burnett.jpg Pam Burnett is pictured with Ryan Henry, chief of anesthesia and director of surgical services, and Glen Washington, FACHE, PVH CEO. Lori Kirker is pictured with Katherine Larck, inpatient nursing manager, and Glen Washington, FACHE, PVH CEO. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2017/09/web1_9.27-Kirker.jpg Lori Kirker is pictured with Katherine Larck, inpatient nursing manager, and Glen Washington, FACHE, PVH CEO. Sheila McKnight is pictured with Pam Muncy, patient financial services director, and Glen Washington, FACHE, PVH CEO. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2017/09/web1_9.27-McKnight.jpg Sheila McKnight is pictured with Pam Muncy, patient financial services director, and Glen Washington, FACHE, PVH CEO.