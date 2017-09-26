Retired teachers meet

The September meeting of the Meigs County Retired Teachers Association was opened with a pledge to the flag and a welcome by Charlene Rutherford, president. For devotions, Linda Lear read “Twinkies and Root Beer” and “The Bible and Cell Phones.” She then had prayer before the meal at Wild Horse Cafe.

Megaan Tomes of Habitat for Humanity was the speaker. In this area, Habitat fro Humanity was established in 1990 in Athens, Ohio. This organization was founded on the idea of partnership housing where those in need of adequate shelter work side-by-side with volunteers to build homes. The homes are built with donated materials, donated land, and the support of house sponsors. Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio practices the model of partnership between families, volunteers and donors to build quality, affordable housing locally because this model offers a realistic solution to the affordable housing problem in Southeast Ohio. She then talked about the ideas of how to contribute to help Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio.

The group decided to do a welcome basket for the new homeowners. Around November 2018, Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio will start building a second home in Middleport.

During the business meeting the secretary and treasurer’s reports were given and approved. The group was reminded to keep track of volunteer hours. Volunteers are needed at Community Connections.

Rutherford said the scholarship committee had chosen Mallory Nicodemus to receive the award. She is currently a senior at Ohio University studying French Education. This semester she is completing her student teaching in the Netherlands, teaching both French and English. After her undergraduate education, she would like to attain the TEFL Certification to teach English as a foreign language.

She has been involved in 4-H showing cattle. In her final year she took cake decorating as a project as as a result started her business called “Cakes for a Cause,” specializing in filled cupcakes which fund her mission work in Haiti. In 2012, she took her first mission trip to Haiti and since 2014, she has spent three months each summer in Haiti, doing weekly children’s programs, Bible studies in the women’s prison, teaching at the local English school and participating in the local dance team. Last year she created a sponsorship program to provide children with a hot meal at their weekly gatherings. They serve over 200 meals a week.

She is currently working with the Ohio University College of Business Events and has worked on a project with the Meigs County Commissioners digitizing historic documents.

As she has spent a significant amount of time in Haiti, she hopes to use her experience to teach in an area of the United States with a significant Haitian population since she knows their native language and culture. She has a GPA of 3.75.

Door prizes were awarded to Joyce Burgess and Becky Cotterill.

The next meeting will be Oct. 19 at the Meigs Senior Center. Speaker will be Don Baker, District III Director of ORTA.

Information submitted by Janice Weber, Secretary.