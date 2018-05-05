Mayes-Morehead Engagement

Courtney Mayes, of Gallipolis, and Phillip Morehead, of Gallipolis, announce their engagement and upcoming marriage.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Kolleta and Richard Fridley of Middleport and the late Ricky Mayes of Point Pleasant, West Virginia.

The groom-elect is the son of Natalie Morehead of Middleport and grandson of Phillis Clark of Middleport.

Mayes graduated from Meigs High School, Class of 2009, attended Shawnee State University and graduated in 2013 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology. She is presently employed with Integrated Services of Gallia County.

Morehead graduated from Athens High School in 2010. He then attended Ohio University and graduated in 2014 with a Bachelors in Health Administration. He is currently employed by the State of Ohio, DODD.

The ceremony will take place in August 2018 at The Galbreath Chapel.