Celebrating a diamond Anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Bobby and Iris Payne of Middleport celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, April 26.

On a beautiful spring evening in 1958, Bobby and Iris were surrounded by friends and family at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Bidwell. Decorated in blue and white, the couple was joined in holy matrimony by Rev. Latham. Mr. and Mrs. Payne then moved to and have continued to reside in the Middleport area.

Bobby is retired from Century (Kaiser) Aluminum and Iris is retired from Farmers Bank.

Along with 60 years comes a growing family. The couple has two daughters, Kimberly of Middleport and Angela of Columbus; four grandchildren, Ashley, Jennifer, Ryan and Rachel; one great-grandchild, the light of their life, Graecyn Eskew.

A reception, which neighbors and friends of the loving couple are welcomed to attend, will be held Saturday, April 28, 1:30 p.m.-4 p.m. to honor the couple at Middleport Family Life Center.

Cards can be sent to 660 Beech St., Middleport, OH 45760.

Submitted by Jennifer Payne.