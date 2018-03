POMEROY — Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Harris will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on March 8, 2018. They were married at Perryville Methodist Church in Perryville, Maryland.

They are the parents of Kenneth Harris of Gallipolis and David Harris of Pomeroy. They also have a daughter-in-law, Mary and grandson, Robert, of Gallipolis.

Cards may be sent to 36100 Rocksprings Road, Pomeroy, Ohio 45769.